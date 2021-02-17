MetroAccess

Report: Outdated MetroAccess GPS Doesn't Make Trips Faster

By Adam Tuss

A MetroAccess vehicle
MetroAccess vehicles may be making some trips harder for the disabled community because of outdated GPS and scheduling systems.

Metro’s inspector general found the transit agency wasted hundreds of thousands of dollars on a real-time traffic system that didn’t necessarily make trips any faster at all.

The investigation stemmed from MetroAccess rider complaints and got the attention of Congress.

U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) welcomed the report, saying it will help improve riders’ experience and bring transparency to the MetroAccess program.

News4 reached out to Metro for comment but has not yet heard back.

