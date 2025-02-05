Proposed Route 28 bypass project canceled

Plans for a major transportation project aimed at easing traffic congestion in Northern Virginia have been scrapped after a series of challenges.

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted 5-3 on Tuesday to cancel the Route 28 bypass project.

The project has ran into a number of issues, including the number of businesses and homes that would be affected, and the ballooning cost.

The bypass would have taken traffic off of congested Route 28 in the Manassas area.

Transportation officials say the county now has the opportunity look for other alternatives to improve traffic in the area.