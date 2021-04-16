Potomac Yard Metro Station Begins to Take Shape

A new Metro station is being built at Potomac Yard in Alexandria, Virginia.

The construction, which has been planned since the ‘90s, begins to take shape as Metro trains roll through. The expected opening date is in the spring of 2022.

“There has been a ton of progress, just in the last six months,” said Kevin Chambers, a nearby resident.

Alexandria and Arlington residents have eagerly waited for the station’s construction.

“I think it’s great for the community to have that access,” Chambers said. “I know with all the government people that live in the area — it’s an easy way for them to get in and out of congested spaces, especially like the pentagon where it’s difficult to find a parking spot.”

The station is being built right over existing Metro tracks. It’s along the Blue and Yellow lines in Alexandria — between the Reagan National Airport and Braddock Road Metro stations.

Virginia Tech has a new campus nearby, and Amazon’s headquarters are close in proximity as well.

“I always say that you can get on the Metro and be at National Airport in minutes – and then you can be any place in the world. It just makes that connection,” said Daphne Kott, a resident of Alexandria.