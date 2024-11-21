Police crack down on drivers on the shoulder of DC 295

The Metropolitan Police Department is targeting drivers using the shoulder to get around traffic on D.C. 295.

Police say the dangerous driving has gone too far.

"We've seen cars fly down the shoulder right at us,” Sgt. Terry Thorne said. “Very dangerous. Not only a violation, but it's also dangerous. The shoulder is obviously engineered for emergency use only."

Over the past two weeks of targeted enforcement along D.C. 295, officers have issued 86 tickets for driving in a restricted lane. The fine for each offense is $100

“They can cause an accident, have to cut back in,” Thorne said. “There could be debris on the shoulder somewhere, and they have to cut back in and end up causing an accident or seriously injuring somebody."

Often officers catch drivers for other offenses, police said. They pulled over one driver for driving on the shoulder Wednesday and found he was in a stolen vehicle and had no license. The car’s windows were illegally tinted, too. He was taken away in handcuffs.

D.C. police have a renewed focus on traffic safety with a new traffic enforcement unit.

“Periodically, we will be out here, along with everywhere else in the city,” Thorne said. “So, drive safe or we’re going to end up pulling you over.”

