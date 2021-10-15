Reagan National Airport

Police Block Access to 3 Reagan National Airport Garages: Officials

There is no danger to the public, airport officials said.

Customers parking at Reagan National Airport early Friday were sent away from some garages after police blocked off a road, the airport said.

Officers were talking to a person in crisis, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said. There is no danger to the public, airport officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A police response blocked the road to garages A, B and C. Customers were sent to economy parking, officials said about 6 a.m.

Those parking garages are closest to the main terminal. Garages A and B are near the Metro station.

Transportation

Reporter Adam Tuss and the News4 team are covering you down on the roads and in transit.

Metro 15 hours ago

Metro Board Had No Questions on Blue Line Train Derailment

Metro Oct 14

Metro Suspends Some Blue Line Service for 2nd Day After Derailment

"Customers inside the airport can access parking garages via walkways from Terminals A and B. The walkway from C is not available. Metro station platform can be accessed from B," officials said.

No impact on flights has been reported.

Drop-off and pick up on the upper and lower terminals were continuing normally, officials said.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Reagan National AirportWashington DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us