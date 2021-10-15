Police Block Access to 3 Reagan National Airport Garages: Officials

Customers parking at Reagan National Airport early Friday were sent away from some garages after police blocked off a road, the airport said.

Officers were talking to a person in crisis, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said. There is no danger to the public, airport officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A police response blocked the road to garages A, B and C. Customers were sent to economy parking, officials said about 6 a.m.

Those parking garages are closest to the main terminal. Garages A and B are near the Metro station.

"Customers inside the airport can access parking garages via walkways from Terminals A and B. The walkway from C is not available. Metro station platform can be accessed from B," officials said.

No impact on flights has been reported.

Drop-off and pick up on the upper and lower terminals were continuing normally, officials said.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.