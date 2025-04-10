Phones down, eyes up: Where police will crack down on distracted driving in the DC area

Chances are you’ve seen plenty of people using their phones while driving – and you may be guilty of it yourself.

By some first-hand accounts, people texting, checking social media and just not paying attention are bad in the D.C. area now.

“They are at their phones. Always I saw that they are on Instagram and liking something, and they couldn’t see the road,” one driver said.

“When I get to the stop, the traffic light like this, I look and he is talking on the phone, and I tell him no. He look at me like this,” a professional driver said, throwing up his hands.

An informal NBC Washington survey asked: Have you noticed more people using their cellphones while driving? 85% of people said yes and that it’s out of control.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Fairfax County police warned they will be “increasing patrols and conducting targeted enforcement in areas known for distracted driving-related incidents,” they said in a statement Wednesday. A campaign focused on aggressive drivers and distracted drivers starts April 21.

“Drivers should expect to see more officers on the roads and more traffic stops,” the department said.

Studies show the average person who texts while driving takes their eyes off the road for five seconds. If you’re traveling 55 mph, that means you’ve driven the length of a football field while distracted.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says drivers age 18 to 34 are more likely to die in crashes related to distraction than any other age group.

