‘Very Convenient': New Walking Bridge Lets People Cross Beltway in Tysons

Pedestrians and cyclists can use the bridge that runs across the inner and outer loops of I-495 in Tysons, Virginia

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

A new, $13 million pedestrian bridge over the Capital Beltway in Tysons, Virginia, is helping some residents in the area get around more easily.

“Every day. I’m walking here every day. Yep,” Gina, a resident of Tysons, told News4.

Gina and her children were out for a stroll along the bridge Tuesday.

“It felt nice…. nice and breezy," Sophia, one of Gina's daughters, said.

Gina said the new bridge allows her to walk from her home on one side of the Beltway to the Tysons mall area on the other side. Previously, she would have had to drive.

"I’ve lived here 25 years, and this is very convenient,” she said.

“It was very nice. You see lots of cars,” her daughter Adrianna said.

"We don’t get pedestrian bridges built across the Beltway every day," Mike Murphy, a spokesperson for VDOT, said. "This is huge; this is, dare I say, almost transformational.”

The bridge was built off site and then lifted into place.

