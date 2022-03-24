Part of W&OD Trail in Ashburn to Close Temporarily

A big heads up if you use the very popular W&OD trail in Ashburn.

Dominion Energy says they will be replacing a transmission line in mid-April.

A 4-mile stretch of the trail will be closed. There will be a detour posted – although it will be a longer detour.

The work is scheduled for April 10 through 15.

The closure comes when many people are on spring break. If you were planning a hike or bike, be aware of this work.

It’s not the only popular D.C.-area trail closing down at the start of spring.

Stretch of Sligo Creek Parkway Closed Near Takoma Park

Another popular trail — this one in Montgomery County, Maryland — is limiting access.

Montgomery Parks says it has closed part of Sligo Creek Parkway from Carroll Avenue to Jackson Avenue.

Cars can’t use the road, it’s closed to pedestrian and bike access. Trail construction to mitigate flooding began March 7 and was scheduled to continue for a month.