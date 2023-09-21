Overwhelming majority supports extending Metrorail to National Harbor, survey finds

Transit leaders in Prince George’s County say an overwhelming majority of people they surveyed support extending Metrorail to National Harbor.

The survey by Fort Washington Forward, a nonprofit group that supports smart development, found 87% of people support the idea.

Metro’s studies show a new Blue Line loop would add 180,000 new weekday rail trips to the system. The line would also generate 154 million dollars in new revenue per year.

But building the line could cost $30-$35 billion.

Before it could happen, Metro must find a stable source of funding, Metro GM Randy Clarke said.

“All the stuff that people want, you can’t do well if you are in a cycle of up-and-down funding,” he said. “We need consistency — just like you would for a business or your home or whatever.”

With more development planned at National Harbor, expansion could be a win-win when it comes to cutting down on traffic congestion.

The expansion also could be built in segments with the National Harbor piece coming first.

Metro leaders plan to talk more about a new Blue Line loop this fall.