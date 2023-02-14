OmniRide Bus Service Canceled, Reduced as Transit Workers Strike

A second Northern Virginia transit system is now dealing with service cuts because of a strike against the contracting company Keolis.

Several OmniRide buses will not operate Tuesday because of the strike, including:

OmniRide Express

OmniRide Metro Express

OmniRide Local: Route 1 local, Manassas local 65B, 65N and 67

East-West Express (96)

Dale City and Dumfries locals, plus the Woodbridge local B Loop, will operate about every 90 minutes.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

OmniRide Access paratransit and OmniRide Connect microtransit will run regular service. Riders can call OmniRide Customer Service at 703-730-6664 for assistance.

Here's a full list of transit service changes.

On Monday, 150 OmniRide bus drivers in Prince William County represented by Teamsters Local 639 went on strike. The union says it has been trying to negotiate a contract since September and Keolis has refused to agree to anything at the bargaining table.

In a statement, Keolis says it looks forward to continuing productive negotiations.

OmniRide provides commuter transit services in Manassas and Woodbridge.

Transit workers in Loudoun County who have been on strike since January in a separate contract dispute with Keolis are planning a rally Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Leesburg. Those workers are represented by a different union, ATU Local 689.