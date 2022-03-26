Numerous Roads Closed in DC for 2022 Rock n Roll Half Marathon on Saturday

Numerous roads are closed Saturday in Washington, D.C., for the 2022 Rock n Roll Half Marathon and 5K.

It’s a busy weekend in D.C. between the marathon and the Blossom Kite Festival.

Avoid driving and take Metro, bus or bikes and scooters to get around.

D.C. police announced the road closures below, but be prepared for more streets to be blocked at times.

Here's what to expect, from D.C. police:

Road Closures

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from approximately 3 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue between 15th Street and 9th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from approximately 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue between 15 th Street 23 rd Street, NW

Street 23 Street, NW 18 th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW E Street from 18 th Street to 19 th Street, NW

Street to 19 Street, NW 19 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW Calvert Street from 24 th Street to Columbia Road, NW

Street to Columbia Road, NW Columbia Road from 18 th Street to 16 th Street, NW

Street to 16 Street, NW Harvard Street from 16 th Street to 5 th Street, NW

Street to 5 Street, NW 5 th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW

Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW Bryant Street from 4 th Street to North Capitol Street, NW

Street to North Capitol Street, NW North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW

K Street, NW from North Capitol Street to 4 th Street, NE

Street, NE 4 th Street, NE from K Street to H Street, NE

Street, NE from K Street to H Street, NE H Street from 4 th Street to 13 th Street, NE

Street to 13 Street, NE 13 th Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NE

Street from H Street to Constitution Avenue, NE C Street from 13th Street to 22nd Street, NE

Emergency No Parking

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 12:01 a.m. to 3 p.m.: