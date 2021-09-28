Northbound Lanes of I-95 Shut Down After Truck Hit Overpass in Stafford County

All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are shut down along a stretch of the highway in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities said early Tuesday afternoon.

The closure is located near mile marker 134.

The lanes were shut down after the dump bed of a dump truck got stuck beneath the Truslow Road overpass, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. Photos posted by the sheriff's office and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) showed the dump bed stuck vertically beneath the overpass.

Truslow Road is also closed.

I-95 NORTHBOUND: #TrafficAlert VDOT bridge inspectors now reviewing Truslow Rd. overpass after a truck struck it earlier this afternoon. All I-95 NB lanes and Truslow Rd. remain closed. NB congestion begins before Route 3 interchange in #FXBG. pic.twitter.com/5pDu9bazuF — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) September 28, 2021

The closures will remain in place until the bridge can be inspected. Bridge inspectors are on the scene, VDOT said.

Drivers should expect heavy delays in that area of I-95 and on surrounding roads, authorities said.

VDOT told drivers to avoid I-95 northbound in the Fredericksburg area if possible. Officials are adjusting traffic light timing in the vicinity to account for heavier northbound vehicle traffic, VDOT said.

You can find real-time updates on traffic and lane closures for this incident on 511virginia.org.