New, tougher concrete expected to expand lifespan of DC bridge

New, tougher concrete is expected to dramatically boost the lifespan of a D.C. bridge on which it’s being used.

Ultra-high-performance concrete reinforced with fine sand and steel fibers will be applied to the Southern Avenue Bridge over the Suitland Parkway in Southeast. It’s the first time ultra-high-performance concrete is being used in the District.

“It gives us a coating for our bridges that provides protection that is so much stronger than anything we’ve been using,” D.C. Department of Transportation Deputy Director Sharon Kershbaum said.

Normal concrete gets about 15-20 years of life, according to the Federal Highway Administration. This new concrete is expected to last more than 70 years.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Kershbaum said it can take a beating.

“So, our regular concrete, it would withstand 4,500 PSIs, so pounds per square inch of pressure,” she said. “This new material would withstand 12,000 PSIs.”

The new concrete isn’t cheap. DDOT received a $1 million grant from the federal government to ty it. If the agency likes what it sees, the ultra-high-performance concrete could be used on some of D.C.’s 200 other bridges.

“What we’re doing is we’re finding ways to build bridges better,” said Benjamin Graybeal of the Federal Highway Administration.

The material cuts down on the number of times roads have to be closed for repairs, which helps the environment by keeping traffic flowing and not sitting in delays.

More than 250 bridges in the country now have this kind of material. A major project in New Jersey right outside of New York City just used the material.

More federal grants that could provide more of the new concrete are expected to be announced soon.