New Metro Budget Proposal Includes Increased Rail and Bus Frequency, Simpler Fares

Metro's new general manager, Randy Clarke, is out with his first-ever budget proposal, and it brings some major changes to the D.C. rail and bus system.

The document, released Tuesday, focuses on improving service to get riders back onto Metro transportation.

The biggest changes are increased frequency for some of the core Metro lines in D.C.'s downtown area, serving as a key part of Clarke's budget proposal.

The changes would be focused on key, high-passenger-volume transfer stations on the Green, Orange and Yellow lines in the downtown center of the system, improving Metro service overall. Some of the metro lines would double in frequency, with trains stopping every three to six minutes.

Metro made headlines on Monday when it proposed bringing back automated train operation and automated doors -- an additional part of the proposed budget.

Train operators have been manually stopping and starting trains, and opening doors, since the 2009 Red Line crash that killed nine people at Fort Totten. The new budget proposal says the safety concerns from that year have all been addressed, including the faulty track circuit issue that led to the crash.

By returning to the computer-controlled manual mode -- which Metro will only do if the watchdog Washington Metrorail Safety Commission approves -- Metro argues that red light overruns would be prevented and safety would increase. It will also make for smoother train ride and improved wait times between trains, Metro says.

Meanwhile, if you prefer Metrobuses to trains, there are also proposed improvements to the bus system in the new budget. The "Better Bus Network" would let people catch the bus more often, and rely on it more.

Whether they travel by bus or train, Metro passengers could look forward to simplified fares for their improved experience. The proposal would get rid of peak and off-peak pricing, instead making base fare just $2.00 -- though the cost of a commute for some riders could increase if they're traveling more than three miles under the new system.

Other changes to fares include Metro's first low-income fare discount: residents who receive SNAP benefits could get a 50% discount on their bus and rail rides.

Also on the horizon, if the proposal goes through as-is? 8000 series train cars, implemented as part of a 6-year capital improvement plan.

Metro hopes that the improvements to service proposed in the new budget will bring back riders. That increased ridership would help close the $184.7 million funding gap, Metro says, if it happens alongside a reduction in expenses and federal funding provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Joe Biden signed in November.

The public will get a chance to weigh in on the proposal before anything is implemented, and it's likely that changes will be made first. The earliest any of the proposed changes would take place is July 2023.