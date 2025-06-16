New limitations to DCA airspace aim to improve passenger safety

Since the deadly midair disaster in January, both the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation are pushing for greater safety improvements around Reagan National Airport (DCA).

The FAA is making some tweaks when it comes to helicopters and planes to prevent the possibility of any more close calls.

Helicopter traffic will now be pushed further to the southeast of the airport, limiting how much airspace they can occupy.

The FAA says that if at any point a plane and a helicopter are crossing paths, a new route will make sure there is a “greater degree of vertical separation.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Transportation is now saying it’s own inspector general should provide an audit of the airspace around the airport.

DOT Secretary Sean Duffy released a statement in support, saying: “We have a solemn responsibility to the victims, their families, and the flying public to fully understand what went wrong–and to ensure it never happens again. The inspector general will have our full support.”

Travelers today continue to board their flights despite ongoing concerns.

“I just take one day at a time, so I don’t want to be anxious, traveler Libby told News4. "And I trust my higher power.”

“I don’t even think about it when I’m flying, honestly," another said. "I’ve never been scared in the sky, but the news is kind of alarming.”

For now, more safety changes are still to come as greater scrutiny of air operations around DCA airspace arise.

“Let me say the developments at DCA and it’s airspace are extremely concerning," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said during a recent hearing on Capitol Hill. "This committee remains laser focused on monitoring a safe return to operation at DCA and making sure all users in the airspace are operating responsibly.”

New helicopter restrictions surrounding the airport are in effect already, with a few exemptions — including urgent medical issues and presidential transports.

As for the independent audit, there’s no indication yet how long that will take.

