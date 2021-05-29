First4 Traffic

Multiple Cars Crash on Bay Bridge; Delays Reported

A 1.5-mile backup formed after the crash on the eastbound Bay Bridge

By NBC Washington Staff

Chesapeake Bay Bridge Crash
MDTA

Several cars crashed on the eastbound Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Saturday, blocking lanes and causing delays as people hit the road over Memorial Day weekend.

Injury was reported after the crash, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. No further details on the injury have been given.

All lanes were blocked after the crash early Saturday afternoon, but the right lane has reopened, MDTA said.

A 1.5-mile backup developed after the collision and stretched to Exit 30, MDTA said.

Traffic on the Bay Bridge was relatively light for Memorial Day weekend amid rain and cool weather.

The Bay Bridge is under a wind warning with no two-way operations, MDTA said.

