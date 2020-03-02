Montgomery County Residents Invited to Weigh in on Metrobus Cuts

After WMATA announced potential changes to dozens of bus lines that serve Montgomery County, local leaders are inviting residents to weigh in.

Metro's proposed budget for 2021 includes cuts to four bus routes that would impact 65,000 residents of the Maryland county, Council Vice President Tom Hucker said in a release Wednesday.

“The WMATA General Manager's proposed bus cuts would have a severe negative impact on riders, and we want to make sure residents have their voice heard before the board makes their decision on the proposal," Hucker said in the release.

Metro has proposed eliminating part of the Q1, Q2, Q5 and Q6 routes that go between Rockville and Shady Grove. Metro says these lines are redundant with other options.

Z2, Z8 and Z11 service routes are up for elimination because they are redundant with other routes, Metro says. The Z6 bus schedule would be bolstered to replace Z8 trips, but would no longer go to Burtonsville.

The J2 and K6 route could be cut short on weekdays, and the L8 route could be cut short on weekdays during the early morning and evenings.

The D5 is also posed for elimination.

Lines 30N, 30S and E6 that travel into Montgomery County could be replaced by other buses that take a similar route, according to Metro's proposal.

A few bus lines would see more service. More frequent service is proposed on the F4, S2, S9, Y2, Y8, 79, K9 buses.

Metro is holding several meetings on proposed cuts to buses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, but none in Montgomery County. Residents can voice their opinions in the country at a town hall Monday at 7 p.m. The meeting is set to be held at Montgomery County Planning Commission Building (8787 Spring Street in Silver Spring).