Metro's Wallet Could Lose $166M in Capital One Dispute

Capital One wants the station near its corporate HQ to be renamed McLean-Capital One Hall to recognize a 1,600-seat theater it's building

By Associated Press

A Virginia Senate budget amendment would block the D.C. region's Metro system from receiving at least $166 million in state funding unless it adds the name of Capital One bank to a Northern Virginia Metrorail station.

Capital One wants the McLean station near its corporate headquarters to be renamed McLean-Capital One Hall to recognize a 1,600-seat theater it's building on the campus.

Capital One offered to pay $320,000 in costs associated with the name change, but the cash-strapped Metro agency has indicated it wants more money than that to sell or lease the naming rights.

The Washington Post reports that Sen. Janet Howell, D-McLean, chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee, inserted budget language to withhold funding from Metro if it doesn't agree to the change. She said the bank is being unfairly “squeezed for money.” Capital One's headquarters are located in Howell's district.

The General Assembly has not yet approved a final budget, so it is not yet clear if Howell's amendment will survive and become law.

