Metro's Randy Clarke expected to extend contract as general manager

The exact details of the contract extension are not yet available

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

File photo: Metro General Manager/CEO Randy Clarke rides Metro from Ashburn to Dulles Airport on Nov. 2, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia.
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Metro's general manager, Randy Clarke, is expected to stay in D.C. for a while longer. 

At a meeting scheduled for Thursday, Metro's board is set to amend Clarke's employment agreement with the transit agency, and News4 has learned Clarke will sign a contract extension. 

The exact details of the contract extension are not yet available. 

Clarke took over the role of Metro's general manager in the summer of 2022. He originally signed an agreement for five years but is expected sign an extension to stay with the transit agency longer.  

