Metro's not ready for automated train control, safety oversight group says

The safety oversight group for Metro says the rail system is not ready to resume automatic train control, citing problems during overnight testing.

Metro has been testing trains in a computer-controlled automatic mode for some time now. The hope was to get part of the system back to automation by this summer — but that milestone may not be coming any time soon.

Metrorail has not used automatic mode since the deadly 2009 Red Line crash. Nine people were killed when one train slammed into the back of another near the Fort Totten station. However, it was later found that automatic mode was not the specific cause of that crash.

Metro has said returning to automation would lead to an increase in safety, saying it would prevent red light overruns.

If and when Metro finally flips the switch and lets the trains drive themselves again, everyone will have to be sure everything is as safe as possible. However, during some recent overnight testing — which was done with no passengers while the system was closed — Metro’s main safety oversight group says it observed issues that could have led to a catastrophe.

"This includes instances such as trains receiving commands to operate above the intended speed, and trains continuing through stations at full speed," Paul Smith of the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said.

The safety commission says Metro isn’t following its own practices and procedures to get what’s known as a safety certification, which essentially would show that everything works the way it should.

Metro responded by saying it has been working with the safety commission to address concerns as they arise. The transit agency said it's also brought in peers from places such as London and San Francisco to review the automated system.

"We verified with our manufacturer that this equipment in these conditions is safe," said Tiffani Jenkins from Metro.

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said he won't make any switch to automation until everyone is confident.

"I'm not rushing to a date to turn it on," Clarke said. "It has to be right. All these things are kind of complementary. We want to get it right more than we care about a very specific date."

The plan was to have the Red Line flip back to automatic mode this summer, and the rest of the system by the end of the year. But at this point, the testing continues with no clear timeline for when the switch might happen.