Metro's New Potomac Yard Station on the Blue and Yellow Lines Expected to Open in May 2023

Metro on Tuesday announced May 2023 as the rough expected opening date for the new Potomac Yard station, currently under construction along the Blue and Yellow lines.

According to Metro, construction on the Potomac Yard station is 90% complete as of Tuesday.

"We are excited to have an opening in sight for Potomac Yard Station," Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said in a news release about the new station. "Our team, the City of Alexandria, and contractors are working hard to complete the station and we look forward to providing new transit service to this rapidly developing area."

Construction on Potomac Yard shut down six other Blue and Yellow lines stations south of Regan National Aiport for several weeks back in September. That shutdown took place to connect Potomac Yard, located between the National Airport and the Braddock Road station, to the rest of the Metro system.

Since service resumed in early November, Blue Line trains have been operating for both Blue Line and Yellow Line stations -- slowing down travelers in Alexandria and Fairfax County.

Once construction on the station is finished, it must be approved by the Fire Marshal, inspected by the City of Alexandria to make sure everything is up to code, and tested by Metro and the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission.

"While delayed longer than expected, it is exciting to start the countdown to opening Potomac Yard Station for our customers," said Metro Board Chairman Paul C. Smedberg in the release. "By adding this infill station to the Blue and Yellow lines, we are anchoring Potomac Yard as a hub for employment, education, housing and recreation."

According to Metro, the new station "is expected to generate billions of dollars in new private sector investment over the long term," in addition to bringing 26,000 new jobs to the area.