Metrorail Service Changes Take Effect

Low ridership during the pandemic prompted Metro to change its weekday schedule starting Monday.

The Red Line will still run the most frequently – every six minutes on weekdays and every 12 minutes on weekends. All other lines see their wait times increase to every 12 minutes weekdays and every 15 minutes on weekends. The Metro system will continue to close at 11 p.m. daily.

Hours of operation remain unchanged, with the system opening 5 a.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. Saturdays, 8 a.m. Sundays and closing at 11 p.m. nightly.

Ridership is down 90% during the pandemic, and the changes bring service in line with demand while meeting budget constraints, according to Metro.

Metro also plans to expand bus service beginning March 14. There will be more buses on the 125 lines, and more routes will be added to expand weekend bus service.

Metrobus has seen a larger percentage of riders return than Metrorail during the pandemic, according to Metro. Weekday bus ridership is down 55% and less on weekends.