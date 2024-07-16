Metrorail lowers train speeds as rail temps top 135°

As temperatures soar in the D.C. area, trains are moving more slowly.

Metro, MARC and VRE trains were all operating with speed restrictions on Tuesday because of sweltering heat.

Metro limited above-ground train speeds to 35 mph across the system as rail temperatures topped 135°, the agency said. The extreme heat can make the rails expand.

Due to rail temperatures above 135 degrees, there is an above-ground speed restriction of 35 mph in effect systemwide. We will provide an update when rail temperatures return to normal. Visit https://t.co/c2xBrn1Jhj for real-time service info. #wmata pic.twitter.com/ipXDDGBOjW — Metro Forward (@wmata) July 16, 2024

Rails outside the Crystal City Metro station bent on Monday because of the heat. It’s known as a heat kink. The problem, which made the tracks look wavy, was corrected. Metro says it’s happening more often this year because of the extreme heat.

Metro is performing enhanced inspections on tracks.

