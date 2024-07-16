Metro (WMATA)

Metrorail lowers train speeds as rail temps top 135°

Here's info on why your commute may take a little longer

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

As temperatures soar in the D.C. area, trains are moving more slowly.

Metro, MARC and VRE trains were all operating with speed restrictions on Tuesday because of sweltering heat.

Metro limited above-ground train speeds to 35 mph across the system as rail temperatures topped 135°, the agency said. The extreme heat can make the rails expand.

Rails outside the Crystal City Metro station bent on Monday because of the heat. It’s known as a heat kink. The problem, which made the tracks look wavy, was corrected. Metro says it’s happening more often this year because of the extreme heat.

Metro is performing enhanced inspections on tracks.

This article tagged under:

