Metro (WMATA)

Metrorail audit finds inferior safety checks before trains hit the tracks

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Trains may not be getting proper safety inspections before hitting the tracks, according to an audit by Metro’s safety watchdog.

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission just released the report.

Stream News4 now: Watch NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“This includes examples like we were watching them conduct what’s called a daily inspection, where they kinda check the trains before they go out every day,” said Max Smith of the safety commission. “That includes some safety and operational checks. They weren’t doing all the steps. They weren’t following those steps in order. They were using an outdated procedure.”

Other findings include some measurements on wheels weren’t being done properly because only one person was present instead of the required two. Metro isn’t tracking the shelf life of parts that could decay over time. And some tools Metro uses to maintain railcars aren’t properly calibrated.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“There’s initial steps along the way that improve that safety starting now and then continuing into the future,” Smith said.

He did say if any urgent safety concerns were found, railcars would be recommended for removal from service, which hasn’t been necessary.

The point of such audits is to make sure Metro ends up doing the right thing.

Transportation

Reporter Adam Tuss and the News4 team are covering you down on the roads and in transit.

Delaware May 16

Judge says Delaware vanity plate rules allow viewpoint discrimination and are unconstitutional

Washington DC May 16

Waymo self-driving cabs seen cruising around DC

There are some positives to report, specifically with the troubled 7000 series railcars, which are now under a proper plan to address the wheel issues that caused a derailment in 2021, according to this audit.

Metro said it is reviewing the report.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Metro (WMATA)
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us