Metrorail audit finds inferior safety checks before trains hit the tracks

Trains may not be getting proper safety inspections before hitting the tracks, according to an audit by Metro’s safety watchdog.

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission just released the report.

“This includes examples like we were watching them conduct what’s called a daily inspection, where they kinda check the trains before they go out every day,” said Max Smith of the safety commission. “That includes some safety and operational checks. They weren’t doing all the steps. They weren’t following those steps in order. They were using an outdated procedure.”

Other findings include some measurements on wheels weren’t being done properly because only one person was present instead of the required two. Metro isn’t tracking the shelf life of parts that could decay over time. And some tools Metro uses to maintain railcars aren’t properly calibrated.

“There’s initial steps along the way that improve that safety starting now and then continuing into the future,” Smith said.

He did say if any urgent safety concerns were found, railcars would be recommended for removal from service, which hasn’t been necessary.

The point of such audits is to make sure Metro ends up doing the right thing.

There are some positives to report, specifically with the troubled 7000 series railcars, which are now under a proper plan to address the wheel issues that caused a derailment in 2021, according to this audit.

Metro said it is reviewing the report.