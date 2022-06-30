Fourth of July

Metro Warns of Crowding, Hour-Long Waits on July 4

Here's what you need to know about the Metro schedule you're heading to the National Mall to watch fireworks on Independence Day

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Metro is warning riders about crowds and delays for anyone planning to watch the Fourth of July fireworks show on the National Mall.

Expect up an hour delay if you plan to take Metrorail, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said.

Metro says fewer railcars will be available. The system could have long delays, especially after the fireworks show ends.

Things to Do DC Jun 27

Independence Day Fireworks: Where to Watch in the DC Area Around July 4

storm team4 May 3

Storm Team4 Forecast: Heat, Humidity and Code Orange Air Quality

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Metro will be open Monday, July 4 from 7 a.m. to midnight.

The Smithsonian Metro station will be “entry only” after 9 p.m. Monday. Foggy Bottom may also become “entry only” after the fireworks, officials said.

Other nearby options include Metro Center, Federal Triangle, Archives, Gallery Place, Judiciary Square, Union Station, L’Enfant Plaza, Capitol South, Federal Center SW and Arlington Cemetery, which will stay open until 11 p.m.

Metro suggests avoiding transfers to different lines, using Metrobus and loading your SmarTrip card ahead of time.

This article tagged under:

Fourth of JulyMetroMETROBUSmetrorailJuly Fourth
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us