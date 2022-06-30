Metro Warns of Crowding, Hour-Long Waits on July 4

Metro is warning riders about crowds and delays for anyone planning to watch the Fourth of July fireworks show on the National Mall.

Expect up an hour delay if you plan to take Metrorail, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said.

Metro says fewer railcars will be available. The system could have long delays, especially after the fireworks show ends.

Metro will be open Monday, July 4 from 7 a.m. to midnight.

The Smithsonian Metro station will be “entry only” after 9 p.m. Monday. Foggy Bottom may also become “entry only” after the fireworks, officials said.

Other nearby options include Metro Center, Federal Triangle, Archives, Gallery Place, Judiciary Square, Union Station, L’Enfant Plaza, Capitol South, Federal Center SW and Arlington Cemetery, which will stay open until 11 p.m.

Metro suggests avoiding transfers to different lines, using Metrobus and loading your SmarTrip card ahead of time.