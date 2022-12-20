Metro Trains, Buses to Run on Sunday Schedule on Christmas and Dec. 26

Metro trains and buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on both Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec. 26, the transit agency said.

Metrorail will open at 7 a.m. and close at midnight on those days. Red Line trains will run every 10 minutes; Blue, Orange and Silver Line trains will run every 15 minutes, and Green Line trains will run every eight minutes. On Dec. 25, the regular $2 weekend fare will be in effect. On Monday, off-peak fares will be in effect all day. Parking will be free at all Metro-owned parking garages and lots.

All Metrobuses scheduled to run on Sundays will operate. All other routes will not. Check timetables for information on specific routes. All regular-route Metrobus service is $2 and is free when transferring to/from Metrorail.

MetroAccess rides will also be available, but regular subscription trips will be canceled. MetroAccess customers should make a separate reservation to travel on the holiday. You can do so online or by calling 301-562-5360 (TTY 301-588-7535).