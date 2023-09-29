Metro train derails between Potomac Yard, National Airport. No injuries reported

A Metrorail train derailed late Friday morning between the Potomac Yard and National Airport stations in Northern Virginia, transit officials said.

No one was injured, they said.

The train was heading toward Potomac Yard when it derailed just south of the National Airport station. More details on what happened were not immediately available, but WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke and spokesperson Sheri Ly are at the scene.

About 50 passengers from the derailed train have been transferred via shuttle to continue their trips, Metro said.

Blue and Yellow line service is suspended in the area. Shuttle buses are running between those stations. Here's where to find them:

National Airport: Bus Bay D

Potomac Yard: Potomac Avenue and Evans Lane

Potomac Yard is Metrorail's newest station. It opened in May.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.