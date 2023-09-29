Metro (WMATA)

Metro train derails between Potomac Yard, National Airport. No injuries reported

Blue and Yellow line service is suspended in the area

breaking news
NBC Washington

A Metrorail train derailed late Friday morning between the Potomac Yard and National Airport stations in Northern Virginia, transit officials said.

No one was injured, they said.

The train was heading toward Potomac Yard when it derailed just south of the National Airport station. More details on what happened were not immediately available, but WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke and spokesperson Sheri Ly are at the scene.

About 50 passengers from the derailed train have been transferred via shuttle to continue their trips, Metro said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Blue and Yellow line service is suspended in the area. Shuttle buses are running between those stations. Here's where to find them:

  • National Airport: Bus Bay D
  • Potomac Yard: Potomac Avenue and Evans Lane

Potomac Yard is Metrorail's newest station. It opened in May.

Metro (WMATA) Sep 26

Metro warns of potential layoffs, service cuts as $750M budget gap looms

Metro (WMATA) Sep 12

Metro considers signage changes, numbering lines to improve experience

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Metro (WMATA)Northern VirginiatransportationMetrorail
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us