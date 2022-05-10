Metro to Make Special Announcement Tuesday

Metro’s Board of Directors is set to make a special announcement at a news conference Tuesday morning as the agency faces several changes and rising ridership.
Details about the announcement are under wraps. The announcement is set for 9:15 a.m. at Metro's new headquarters building in Southwest D.C.
Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld announced in January that he planned to retire in six months. A new leader has not yet been announced.
We know that Metro has seen more and more riders in the past few months. Ridership has outpaced expectations by 40% so far in the 2022 fiscal year, although it’s only at 61% of pre-pandemic levels, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said Monday.
About 60% of those trips are on buses, Metro said.
Challenges continue for Metrorail. In March, Metro said it won’t bring back its 7000-series railcars until at least the summer under the agency’s current restoration plan, WMATA’s general manager said Thursday.
Metro sidelined all 7000-series - which represent 60% of its fleet - after the derailment of a Metro train on the Blue Line near the Arlington Cemetery station on Oct. 12. One person was taken to a hospital, and nearly 200 riders had to walk through a dark tunnel for the equivalent of about six football fields to get to safety.