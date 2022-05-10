Metro to Make Special Announcement Tuesday

Metro’s Board of Directors is set to make a special announcement at a news conference Tuesday morning as the agency faces several changes and rising ridership.

Details about the announcement are under wraps. The announcement is set for 9:15 a.m. at Metro's new headquarters building in Southwest D.C.

Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld announced in January that he planned to retire in six months. A new leader has not yet been announced.

We know that Metro has seen more and more riders in the past few months. Ridership has outpaced expectations by 40% so far in the 2022 fiscal year, although it’s only at 61% of pre-pandemic levels, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said Monday.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

About 60% of those trips are on buses, Metro said.

Challenges continue for Metrorail. In March, Metro said it won’t bring back its 7000-series railcars until at least the summer under the agency’s current restoration plan, WMATA’s general manager said Thursday.

Metro sidelined all 7000-series - which represent 60% of its fleet - after the derailment of a Metro train on the Blue Line near the Arlington Cemetery station on Oct. 12. One person was taken to a hospital, and nearly 200 riders had to walk through a dark tunnel for the equivalent of about six football fields to get to safety.