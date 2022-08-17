Metro to Host Emergency Drill at New Station in Ashburn

Metro is holding an emergency exercise Wednesday in Northern Virginia to prepare for the second phase of the Silver Line opening.

More than 100 fire and emergency personnel will be at the new Ashburn station as a part of the drill starting at 8 a.m., the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said.

The exercise is set to run through noon, simulating a real-life emergency with a train stranded outside the Ashburn station, Metro said.

The second phase of the Silver Line project will receive an additional $250 million in funding approved by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority on Wednesday. Juliana Valencia reports.

Metro officials say not to worry if you notice a large response at the station, including several fire trucks and ambulances.

The opening of the Silver Line extension is expected this fall. It includes six new stations in Northern Virginia: Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn.