Metro Says Bus Driver Shortage May Impact 40+ Routes

Metro is warning that some bus services may be impacted on numerous lines Tuesday due to a shortage of drivers.

Some buses could get canceled on more than 40 lines, including the 32, J2, S9 and W4. According to Metro's BusETA tool, service continues on many of the impacted lines and several buses

Here’s a full list of current alerts.

Metro issued alerts for dozens of bus lines on Tuesday morning.

Metro said in October that bus service has been impacted due to COVID-19, including drivers in quarantine or taking time to manage vaccination symptoms. There are also many unfilled bus driver positions.

