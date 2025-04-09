Metro safety watchdog raises concerns about near collision and station overruns

Two eye-opening reports released Tuesday are raising concerns about safety on Metro. One details how two trains came within 400 feet of a head-on collision, and another could delay automatic train operation from moving beyond the Red Line.

Safety investigators said a communication breakdown led to the close call between two trains that ended up on the same track and headed toward each other near Dupont Circle in July. The trains stopped about 400 feet short of a head-on collision.

At a meeting about the close call, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission’s Robert Lauby shared a confusing exchange between a train operator and a traffic controller.

“The train operator stated, “I thought you wanted me to go in the opposite direction.’ And the controller replied, ‘No, ma'am, I want you to go in the opposite direction,’” Lauby said.

Metro said it implemented a safety stand-down for retraining after the near-collision, and one train operator was permanently barred from their role because of it.

The near-collision was not related to automatic train operations, but members of the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) did discuss separate concerns about the system that's been in place for the Red Line since December.

Meanwhile, concerns about station overruns could delay automatic train operations, called ATO for short, from expanding beyond the Red Line. Overruns are when a train moves past a station platform.

In March, there were 33 overruns, according to the WMSC. The agency said overruns could impact passengers trying to get off a train.

“Based on these continuing overruns, just on the Red Line, Metrorail’s automated train control can not be relied upon to make station stops at fixed locations, which is the purpose of ATO.” WMSC’s Paul Smith said.

Some on the commission are calling for outside help from federal investigators.

”What if we had the NTSB investigate these investigations and come up with an answer?” said Chris Hart from WMSC. “Because I refuse to believe that we can’t come up with an answer on why this is happening.”

The commission told Metro no additional lines could start ATO until the issues seen in the Red Line system are addressed.

In a statement, Metro said it’s ready to move forward with automatic train operations on the Green Line now, and other lines could be ready by this summer.

Metro says it will discuss ATO overruns at the next Metro board meeting, but called ATO a "safety and efficiency success."

“Within the last three months, we’ve delivered 99.97% reliability related to servicing customers at station platforms,” Metro said in the statement.

4 more context: Metro restarted Automatic train operations in December

The ATO system accelerates and decelerates the trains as they leave and pull into the stations. Metro said it's supposed to result in a smoother, less forceful ride for passengers.

Metro first used ATO when it opened its doors to the public in 1976 but suspended ATO after the 2009 Metro crash, which killed nine people and injured another 80. The cause of the crash was later found to be a track defect, not ATO.

ATO relaunched on the Red Line in December. Some overruns were reported, and a spokesperson said the ATO system was "performing well with only minor, first-day adjustments.”

According to Metro's website, ATO could mean more on-time trains and quicker speeds.

