Metro Safety Watchdog Approves Return of More 7000-Series Railcars

Decision moves transit agency closer to opening Silver Line to Dulles, Loudoun

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

Metro’s safety watchdog gave the transit agency approval to bring back more of its troubled 7000-series railcars granted the railcars go through rigorous inspection procedures and data is used to make sure there are no “wheel migration” issues. 

The 7000-series cars were taken off the tracks a year ago after a derailment on the Blue Line.

The decision could give Metro the ability to run more trains across all lines – something the transit agency has said is necessary to open the long-anticipated Silver Line to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County.

More trains could also ease crowding, which is becoming more of an issue across Metro. 

Metro has questioned whether it has the staffing and manpower to meet the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission’s vigorous inspection guidelines, but it’s treating this news as a win.

“With this approval and close collaboration on the Silver Line extension safety report, Metro will be able to set an opening date in the near future,” Metro GM and CEO Randy Clarke said.

