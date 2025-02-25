Metro ridership nears 5-year high as federal workers return to offices

If you ride Metro, is your train or bus more crowded lately?

The D.C.-area transit agency says the past two days have been some of the system’s busiest since before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

“Yesterday on Monday was our busiest day in almost five years on Metrorail,” General Manager Randy Clarke told News4. “Today, I’ve seen early reports that we’ve had the highest a.m. rush hour we’ve had on Metrorail since pre-pandemic.

Metro expects to carry over 1 million passengers on trains and buses during the week soon.

Federal workers have been ordered to return to many offices, the weather is warming and big events such as Capitals games are in high demand. That all adds to the ridership resurgence.

Metro officials say crime within the system is at its lowest in seven years. The transit agency is using not only Metro Transit Police officers but also special police. Officers from across the region monitor and patrol stations as well.

Here’s how Metro is boosting service

Metro is adding service, Clarke said.

“We have increased eight-car train sets versus six-car train sets,” he said. “What we’ve done in the last two or three weeks, especially, is expanded the use of eight-car railcars a lot more.”

Metro is using every dollar it has available to run maximum service when needed.

Service increases such as more Red, Silver and Yellow line trains are being planned for the summer.

Opening the system earlier and closing later on the weekends also is on the table, but that would cost more from local jurisdictions. Metro’s budge calls for those increases.

In the meantime, Metro’s GM has a message for everyone who’s returning to trains and buses: Welcome back.