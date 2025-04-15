Navy Yard

Metro police officer assaulted at Navy Yard stop

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy plans to meet with the CEO of WMATA on Wednesday to address the incident

By Jordan Young

SLUG: NA-L-LOOP PHOTOGRAPHER: NIKKI KAHN/THE WASHINGTON POST DATE: 6/19/2007 Washington, DC, SE The New Dept. Of Transportation Headquarters in southeast is experiencing odd and messy problems, including everything from no cellphone reception indoors to exploding sinks and toilets with not enough water pressure. A canopy from the Navy Yard Metro Station frames the building on Tuesday, June 19, 2007. (Photo by Nikki Kahn/The The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A Metro Transit Police Department officer was assaulted Tuesday afternoon with a “sharp metal object” at the Navy Yard Metro station and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MTPD said.

The officer was stopping a fare evasion suspect, according to MTPD, when the suspect turned and assaulted the officer.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The officer suffered sustained lacerations and puncture wounds to the face, and the suspect was detained by other nearby officers, MTPD said.

At the time of the assault, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was on his way to the Navy Yard Metro station for a meeting about transit safety, according to a post from Duffy on X.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

In the post, he announced that he will be meeting with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority CEO to address the incident and “any other questions” riders have.

“These acts of senseless violence are exactly why @USDOT is fighting to re-secure our transit systems and crack down on violent crime,” Duffy said in the post.

The assaulted officer "remains on duty and well," WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke said in a post on X responding to Duffy's.

Transportation

Reporter Adam Tuss and the News4 team are covering you down on the roads and in transit.

Transportation 8 hours ago

DC's new bike lane street sweeper cleans up trash, debris around city

Road safety Apr 14

Busy Arlington intersection gets an upgrade

"We are charging the suspect w/ Assault of LEO & ask he be prosecuted," Clarke said in the post. "I appreciate any assistance in further reducing our 7 yr low crime rate."

This article tagged under:

Navy YardCrime and CourtsTransportationMetro (WMATA)
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us