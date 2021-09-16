Metro Offers Half-Off Select Passes for First Time Ever

Metro is offering a sale on selected fare passes in hopes of attracting more riders. For the first time ever, the transit agency will offer up to 50% off on some passes through Oct. 15, it announced Thursday.

Riders can buy 1-day, 3-day, 7-day or 1-month discounted passes with unlimited trips on Metrorail and Metrobus. The 1-, 3- and 7-day passes will be available for use any time; the monthly passes will be valid Oct. 1-31.

A 7-day short-trip pass is also being offered at a 50% discount.

“This is a great way to come back to work, restaurants, theater, museums, sports events and outdoor activities this fall with a pass that lets you ride at a deep discount,” said Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld in a statement.

Wiedefeld said the transit agency has enhanced cleaning on buses and trains and has improved ventilation.

Sale prices begin at $6.50 for a 1-day unlimited pass; the monthly unlimited pass starts at $44.

The unlimited passes may be used during both peak and off-peak periods but exclude Express and Airport Express routes.

