Metro said it will not have to make the most drastic cuts in its budget proposal from last month.

The transit agency said it expects to receive about $610 million as part of the latest COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress.

The money will help avoid planned layoffs and service cuts through the end of June.

Metro said it could need more money after that as the regional economy recovers.