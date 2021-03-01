Metro May Close 22 Stations Without More Federal Funding

Metro officials say they may have to close up to 22 stations next year if the transit agency does not receive another round of federal funding.

Metro is facing a large budget shortfall because of the decrease in ridership caused by the pandemic. Ridership is down about 90%.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The stations that potentially face closure are:

Archives

Arlington Cemetery

Cheverly

Clarendon

Cleveland Park

College Park-U of Maryland

East Falls Church

Eisenhower Avenue

Federal Center SW

Federal Triangle

Greensboro

Grosvenor-Strathmore

Innovation Center

Judiciary Square

Loudoun Gateway

McLean

Morgan Blvd

Mt. Vernon Squares

Reston Town Center

Smithsonian

Van Dorn Street

Virginia Square-GMU

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One local rider whose station would close said he thinks more people will start to use Metro again once more people are vaccinated. Metro’s own data suggests that the more vaccines are available, the more riders they'll have.

If approved, Metro stands to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in this new round of federal stimulus money, which would help reduce cuts. If the agency doesn’t receive more federal funding, cuts and layoffs will be necessary beginning in January 2022, Metro says.

Services will run at about 80% of pre-pandemic levels from July to December. Then, Metro would need to reduce its services to about 30% of pre-pandemic levels from January to June 2022 to have a balanced budget.