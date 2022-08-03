Metro

Metro: Major Delays on All Rail Lines Due to Network Issues

Metro says delays are impacting all train lines

By Sophia Barnes

The future of Metro

Metro is warning riders of major delays throughout its rail system Wednesday morning due to “network issues.”

Metro is investigating the issue and working on a fix, but there's no timeline for when service may return to normal, Metro told News4.

Riders should plan extra time for their commute, and anticipate that arrival time data in apps and on wmata.com may be inaccurate, Metro said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Riders can look at the in-station signs for more accurate arrival times, Metro said.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this is causing,” a tweet from Metro said at 7:55 a.m.

Metro Aug 1

MetroAccess Workers Strike in Prince George's County

Metro Jul 28

‘Very Unsafe': Woman Harassed on Metro in DC Shares Story in Viral Video

Metro Transit Police and station managers are monitoring the situation, and no crowding issues were reported, officials said about 8:15 a.m.

Further details weren’t immediately released on the nature of the network issues.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

MetroWMATA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us