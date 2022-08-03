Metro: Major Delays on All Rail Lines Due to Network Issues

Metro is warning riders of major delays throughout its rail system Wednesday morning due to “network issues.”

Metro is investigating the issue and working on a fix, but there's no timeline for when service may return to normal, Metro told News4.

Riders should plan extra time for their commute, and anticipate that arrival time data in apps and on wmata.com may be inaccurate, Metro said.

Real time arrival data on https://t.co/OaxEYu4Hfh and in apps may not accurately reflect train arrivals due to the current network issues. Please use the in-station next train signs for arrival info. #wmata — Metro (@wmata) August 3, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Riders can look at the in-station signs for more accurate arrival times, Metro said.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this is causing,” a tweet from Metro said at 7:55 a.m.

Metro Transit Police and station managers are monitoring the situation, and no crowding issues were reported, officials said about 8:15 a.m.

Further details weren’t immediately released on the nature of the network issues.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.