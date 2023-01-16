Metro Leaders to Speak After Safety Watchdog Warns of Operator Training Issues

Metro’s leaders plan to hold a virtual briefing to address what they discussed in a closed-session, emergency meeting Sunday after a safety watchdog detailed lapses in operator training.

Washington Area Metropolitan Transit Authority leaders, including General Manager Randy Clarke and members of Metro's Board of Directors, are set to speak at 11 a.m.

The board called Sunday’s emergency meeting after the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) released a scathing report saying some train operators are unqualified to be on the job. Metro leaders didn’t confirm the exact purpose of the meeting.

Metrorail was “actively ignoring its train operator training and certification processes,” WMSC said.

The safety commission said Metro leadership told managers to “make no trains available for training.” It also stopped giving new operators time behind the wheel with an instructor.

Metro on Friday said it’s implementing new training procedures after finding that recent trainings didn’t follow the proper sequence. Sixty-four operators who were in classes that didn’t follow the proper sequence will be given extra training, Metro said.

The safety commission pointed out several concerning incidents. In July 2021, a train operator didn’t know Franconia-Springfield was the end of the line. In November, an operator who had worked 30 days in a row and blew past track workers at an excessive speed. And in December, an operator “didn’t know where they were in the system” and ran a red signal.

The safety commission also said Metro promised last April to make a number of safety fixes, such as increasing the amount of training for operators. But according to the commission’s report, the transit agency has already fallen behind on that plan and missed the first deadline.

News4 has reached out to WMATA about the meeting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.