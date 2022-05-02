Metro Increases Service on Green, Yellow Lines

Metro is increasing service on the Green and Yellow lines starting Monday.

Trains are now running every 15 minutes on those lines, up from 20-minute intervals. That means stations with both Green and Yellow line service will see trains arrive every seven to eight minutes.

Metro says it is adding more service to meet ridership demand. Metrorail had an average of 230,000 trips per day in April, more than double what it saw that month a year ago.

The transit agency is still trying to increase service to meet the needs of passengers after 7000-series trains were taken off the tracks following a derailment late last year. To accomplish this, older 6000-series cars are being put back onto the tracks so repairs can be made to the 7000-series cars.