Metro GM talks about ridership, challenges and where a future station could be

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke just marked two years on the job. On his watch, the transit agency has recovered ridership after the pandemic, opened rail service to Washington Dulles International Airport and installed new faregates to try to prevent fare evasion.

News4 checked in with Clarke to talk about his work for Metro so far and what riders can expect next.

“It’s hard to believe two years. In one way, it feels like I just got here; in another way, I feel like I’ve been here for 20,” he said.

The job of Metro general manager is one of the most scrutinized in our region. Clarke said he’s proud that he and his staff have been able to pull the transit agency out of some bleak days post-pandemic. Fears of COVID-19, crime and safety followed the pandemic. But today, with efforts including new faregates and more officers on the system, Clarke says Metro is once again the second-busiest rail system in the country, trailing only New York City.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“Year to date, we are the second-highest monthly rail ridership in the country. Our dip was even bigger than Chicago, Philly and Boston, and we recovered even faster,” Clarke said.

Bus ridership also is up, and about 850,000 people per day ride Metro trains and buses.

Bigger challenges are coming, such as the huge World Pride celebration in D.C. in 2025 and the presidential inauguration in less than six months.

What Metro GM Randy Clarke said about future Metrorail expansion

Something that often comes up in our area is where rail lines should expand next. Clarke said it’s absolutely a topic to talk about.

“Whether it’s me or someone else – this place will expand again. I mean, there’s no chance that his system ever doesn’t grow again,” he said.

One area he singles out in particular: National Harbor.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

Many riders recently received a survey asking if Metro should expand to Georgetown.

These are potential long-term plans as the general manager moves into his third year. He signed a five-year contract and said he has no intention of leaving the role.