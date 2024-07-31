Metro (WMATA)

Metro GM talks about ridership, challenges and where a future station could be

News4 checked in with Metro General Manager Randy Clarke to talk about his work so far and what riders can expect next

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke just marked two years on the job. On his watch, the transit agency has recovered ridership after the pandemic, opened rail service to Washington Dulles International Airport and installed new faregates to try to prevent fare evasion.

News4 checked in with Clarke to talk about his work for Metro so far and what riders can expect next.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

“It’s hard to believe two years. In one way, it feels like I just got here; in another way, I feel like I’ve been here for 20,” he said.

The job of Metro general manager is one of the most scrutinized in our region. Clarke said he’s proud that he and his staff have been able to pull the transit agency out of some bleak days post-pandemic. Fears of COVID-19, crime and safety followed the pandemic. But today, with efforts including new faregates and more officers on the system, Clarke says Metro is once again the second-busiest rail system in the country, trailing only New York City.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“Year to date, we are the second-highest monthly rail ridership in the country. Our dip was even bigger than Chicago, Philly and Boston, and we recovered even faster,” Clarke said.

Bus ridership also is up, and about 850,000 people per day ride Metro trains and buses.

Bigger challenges are coming, such as the huge World Pride celebration in D.C. in 2025 and the presidential inauguration in less than six months.

Transportation

Reporter Adam Tuss and the News4 team are covering you down on the roads and in transit.

Traffic Jul 30

DC's old ‘Dave Thomas Circle' has road design upgrades

Union Station Jul 29

Amtrak takes control of Union Station

What Metro GM Randy Clarke said about future Metrorail expansion

Something that often comes up in our area is where rail lines should expand next. Clarke said it’s absolutely a topic to talk about.

“Whether it’s me or someone else – this place will expand again. I mean, there’s no chance that his system ever doesn’t grow again,” he said.

One area he singles out in particular: National Harbor.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

Many riders recently received a survey asking if Metro should expand to Georgetown.

These are potential long-term plans as the general manager moves into his third year. He signed a five-year contract and said he has no intention of leaving the role.

This article tagged under:

Metro (WMATA)
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us