Metro's Blue, Orange and Silver lines will be running on automatic train operation (ATO) starting June 15.

The rollout marks the transit system's first full return to ATO since 2009. In December 2024, the Red line was the first to return to computer-controlled automated trains and in May 2025, the Green and Yellow lines were next to get the green light.

Metro officials said they decided to expand ATO to all lines after internal training and testing from the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission. In a news release, Metro said there have been no safety issues or red signal violations on trains operating in ATO.

In addition to operating in ATO, the trains will be getting an extra boost in speed. The system will return to its original speed of up to 75 mph, the news release said.

Several outer portions of the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines will see speed increases from 55 mph to 65 mph or 75 mph in some stretches.

Since starting ATO again on the transit system, Metro reports the end-to-end Red Line travel times have been reduced by a total of eight minutes.

“This is a major milestone for Metro, and it has been a long time coming. I want to thank the team for their dedication and commitment to making this happen,” said Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “This is a win for customers and staff who will experience safer, more reliable rides. Meanwhile, Metro is saving money as ATO is more cost efficient.”