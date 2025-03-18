Metro expects cherry blossom ridership boom but faces budget constraints

Metro expects a big boom in ridership from the cherry blossoms, but budget constraints could put a damper on things like keeping the system open longer.

GM Randy Clarke believes the transit agency will have a 1 million trip day on the rails and buses soon.

“We’re feeling confident that we get back to a million,” he said. “On Wednesday, we did over 950,000. There’s a little bet in the office what day we hit a million. We think it’s definitely within the next couple of weeks, hopefully.”

“The system has really roared back to health, and we just want people to go out and enjoy it,” Clarke said.

While the cherry blossom crowds and return-to-office orders for federal workers are good news for Metro, ideas like opening the system an hour earlier and closing an hour later on the weekends may be a challenge given the current financial climate in the DMV.

“I think we’ve got to be honest,” Clarke said. “The staff put together a proposal for the board to consider. Since that proposal, there are serious economic challenges, I think, involving in this region – especially related to federal workforce, rising unemployment.”

Clarke it isn’t Metro’s place to get into politics – rather simply to move everyone around safely.

For those worried about crowds in the coming weeks, Metro advises traveling outside of traditional rush hour periods.

