Metro Considering Platform Screen Doors to Protect Riders

Metro is evaluating whether to place physical barriers on station platforms to keep riders off the tracks, News4 is first to report.

Platform screen doors are popular in many foreign transit systems, including in Paris and all over Asia. In our area, the doors can be found in the AeroTrain system that takes travelers between terminals at Dulles International Airport.

Once a train pulls into a station, train doors line up with platform screen doors. When both sets of doors open, riders can get on and off trains, and people are protected from the tracks.

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said he is exploring the idea as a safety mechanism, so people cannot fall or jump over the edge.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

”We are also looking at other different ways, too, that we might be able to think about door control. It’s just hard. You have a big, long platform,” he said.

NEW: Metro is exploring the possibility of platform screen doors, which would act as barriers to the tracks and prevent people from entering the tracks or falling over the edge. This explainer, edited by @bforte22, shows how it works #wmata @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/KbE7DGMSU4 — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) April 17, 2023

One Metro rider said she liked the idea and thought it would help keep people safe. Another said he simply avoids the tracks.

The major issue with building a screen door system is the cost. Early estimates put the price in the tens, if not hundreds, of millions of dollars. Other transit systems, including in San Francisco, have backed off plans for the doors because of the cost.

Metro officials said they are currently finding the funding to design a screen door system. The plans would then be taken to the Metro board of directors.