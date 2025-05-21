Metro cleared to return to automatic control on Green, Yellow lines

Metro got the green light to run computer controlled automated trains on the Green and Yellow lines.

The transit agency’s main safety watchdog — the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission — said Metro substantially satisfied the prerequisites to run automatic train operation, meaning the Green and Yellow lines will join the Red Line in returning to automation.

It hasn’t been an easy road, though. Earlier this month, the commission raised concerns about some trains on the Red Line that were overrunning station platforms in automatic mode.

But the commission said it is now comfortable moving forward with ATO on the Green and Yellow lines.

No exact timetable has been given for when the switch may happen.

