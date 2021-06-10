Metro

Metro Board to Consider Longer Hours, More Frequent Service

Metrorail could stay open until midnight seven days a week if staff recommendations are approved

By NBC Washington Staff

dc metro train generic
Getty Images

Metro's board is set to discuss and vote Thursday on a long list of potential service and fair changes that could help commuters.

The changes include restoring or improving service on dozens of bus routes, more frequent service and extending rail hours.

This summer, Metro’s staff recommendations include opening Metrorail until midnight seven days a week.

In the fall, Metro could stay open until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

There are also proposals to make transfers between rail and bus free, plus drop the cost of a seven-day regional bus pass to $12.

Metro says the D.C. area is rapidly reopening and it wants to meet riders’ needs while attracting new customers.

Authorities expect a slow recovery in ridership: In 2022, Metro is planning for about two-thirds fewer trips than before the pandemic.

The staff recommendations also say that Metro plans to open seven new rail stations in Northern Virginia, including at Dulles Airport, in 2022.

