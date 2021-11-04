Metro Board to Consider Budget Aiming to Win Back Riders

Metro is considering a new plan designed to repair its relationship with riders in a budget that includes potentially cutting select fares.
Metro’s board is scheduled to meet Thursday to hear and discuss a budget proposal from General Manager Paul Wiedefeld.
The proposed budget includes a $2 flat fare for rides after 9:30 p.m., discounted passes and a $5 bonus for riders who load $25 onto their SmarTrip cards.
Money is also earmarked for the Silver Line, the new Potomac Yard Metro station and safety improvements.
Transportation
Reporter Adam Tuss and the News4 team are covering you down on the roads and in transit.
Operating expenses are expected to be about $2.2 billion, with public subsidies and federal relief funding about $1.8 billion.
COVID-19 and lockdowns cratered Metro ridership. The transit agency is planning for ridership to remain about half of pre-pandemic levels in 2023.
The effort to bring back riders was disrupted after a derailment last month on the Blue Line forced Metro to pull most of its cars off the track. A federal investigation is ongoing.
The budget would take effect in July.
Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.