transportation

Metro Board to Consider Budget Aiming to Win Back Riders

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Metro is considering a new plan designed to repair its relationship with riders in a budget that includes potentially cutting select fares.

Metro’s board is scheduled to meet Thursday to hear and discuss a budget proposal from General Manager Paul Wiedefeld.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The proposed budget includes a $2 flat fare for rides after 9:30 p.m., discounted passes and a $5 bonus for riders who load $25 onto their SmarTrip cards.

Money is also earmarked for the Silver Line, the new Potomac Yard Metro station and safety improvements.

Transportation

Reporter Adam Tuss and the News4 team are covering you down on the roads and in transit.

Reagan National Airport 15 hours ago

Look Inside: New Checkpoints Aim to Improve Flow at Reagan National Airport

Metro Nov 3

Metro: GM May Not Have Been Told of Wheel Issue Before Derailment

Operating expenses are expected to be about $2.2 billion, with public subsidies and federal relief funding about $1.8 billion.

COVID-19 and lockdowns cratered Metro ridership. The transit agency is planning for ridership to remain about half of pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

The effort to bring back riders was disrupted after a derailment last month on the Blue Line forced Metro to pull most of its cars off the track. A federal investigation is ongoing.

The budget would take effect in July.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

transportation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us