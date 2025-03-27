Metro approves banning violent offenders

Beginning this summer, Metro will ban people who commit sex offenses or assaults within the transit system from riding its trains and buses for a certain length of time.

Metro's board of directors voted Thursday to ban riders who assault Metro workers, contractors or other customers. The policy also applies to sex crimes.

The ban isn't permanent, Metro said. Riders who commit such crimes will be banned for 45 days for their first offense, 90 days for their second offense and a year for their third offense, Metro said.

The new policy will take effect on June 2.

Until now, Metro itself has not banned riders who commit violent crimes.

Courts are able to ban riders, but court orders often only last a few weeks and only prohibit access to the specific bus line or train station where the crime is committed, according to WMATA.

“We need a tool beyond the tools we have today. I personally have run into people on the system, I get e-mails from women who have been victimized. It’s just a horrible experience, and it's preventable if we can keep people off the system," WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said during a February board meeting.