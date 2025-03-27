Crime and Courts

Metro approves banning violent offenders

Riders who have committed violent crimes will be banned for a certain amount of time depending on their number of offenses, Metro said.

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Beginning this summer, Metro will ban people who commit sex offenses or assaults within the transit system from riding its trains and buses for a certain length of time.

Metro's board of directors voted Thursday to ban riders who assault Metro workers, contractors or other customers. The policy also applies to sex crimes.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The ban isn't permanent, Metro said. Riders who commit such crimes will be banned for 45 days for their first offense, 90 days for their second offense and a year for their third offense, Metro said.

The new policy will take effect on June 2.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Until now, Metro itself has not banned riders who commit violent crimes.

Courts are able to ban riders, but court orders often only last a few weeks and only prohibit access to the specific bus line or train station where the crime is committed, according to WMATA.

“We need a tool beyond the tools we have today. I personally have run into people on the system, I get e-mails from women who have been victimized. It’s just a horrible experience, and it's preventable if we can keep people off the system," WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said during a February board meeting.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMetro (WMATA)
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us