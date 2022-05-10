‘Riders Deserve Great Service': Metro Names Next General Manager

Metro’s board of directors announced the transit agency’s next general manager.

Randy Clarke, a transit veteran who last led Capital Metro in Austin, Texas, will take over, the board announced at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Clarke spoke optimistically about the role but acknowledged, “We’re going to have some tough challenges ahead.”

"Riders deserve great service," he added.

Clarke will join Metro in “late summer” and was selected after a national search, the board said in a statement.

“With the current challenges facing Metro, we knew we needed to find an accomplished and innovative executive who has a track record of effective leadership,” Board Chair Paul Smedberg said. “It was obvious to the Board that Mr. Clarke was clearly the one candidate who most demonstrated his ability to be a transformative, strategic thinker who would redefine how the organization moves forward over the next several decades, ensuring Metro’s important role in driving future regional mobility.”

The board announced the selection of Clarke as the agency faces several changes and rising ridership.

Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld announced in January that he planned to retire in six months.

We know that Metro has seen more and more riders in the past few months. Ridership has outpaced expectations by 40% so far in the 2022 fiscal year, although it’s only at 61% of pre-pandemic levels, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said Monday.

About 60% of those trips are on buses, Metro said.

Challenges continue for Metrorail. In March, Metro said it won’t bring back its 7000-series railcars until at least the summer under the agency’s current restoration plan, WMATA’s general manager said Thursday.

Metro sidelined all 7000-series - which represent 60% of its fleet - after the derailment of a Metro train on the Blue Line near the Arlington Cemetery station on Oct. 12. One person was taken to a hospital, and nearly 200 riders had to walk through a dark tunnel for the equivalent of about six football fields to get to safety.

