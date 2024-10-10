Metro: 70% of bus riders don't pay fares

Seven out of 10 Metrobus riders are not paying the fare, according to the transit agency.

Bus operators told News4 they’re told not to say anything to the riders who get on and don’t pay. If they do, it could lead to confrontations.

Metro said it is still enforcing fare evasion on buses with transit police officers and undercover plainclothes police officers every day. The transit agency admits that compared to fixed rail stations, it is harder to enforce fare evasion with more than 1,000 buses on the road.

The Metro Board is going to meet to discuss ways to increase paid ridership, like giving incentives to those areas where paid ridership is high.

Metro also said all the fare boxes on buses have been replaced, so there shouldn’t be any malfunction issues that riders have complained about.

Some bus systems in the area, like DASH Bus in Alexandria, have gone completely free. Loudoun County is eliminating fares for some routes starting next year.

Those local jurisdictions are paying the cost to cover the bus service.

